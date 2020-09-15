  1. Home
Taiwan works to create cybersecurity excellence center

Initiative centers on talent cultivation, technological advancement

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/15 12:11
(Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is expected to establish a cybersecurity excellence center by 2022 as part of the country’s bid to boost national security while fostering talent in the field.

The plan, to be implemented at a budget of NT$818 million (US$28 million), will seek to build Taiwan as an Asian hub for high-end information security professionals and technological innovation, reported Liberty Times. The center will be set up as a corporate organization, with details to be finalized at a later date.

The initiative will focus on three aspects: network security, information security, and password security. A more proactive technology will be developed to defend against increasingly menacing malware.

The rise of 5G and AI means a greater threat of information leaks, warranting advanced counter-technologies. An innovative approach is also needed to revolutionize cryptographic systems, as conventional password-based encryption may prove vulnerable to breach attacks, according to the report.

Vice President Lai Tsing-te (賴清德) has said that Taiwan, with a strategically-significant position, is subject to an average of 30 million cyberattacks a month. The government is gearing up to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities regarding semiconductor and ICT technologies.

The market value of cybersecurity in these areas could reach NT$78 billion by 2025, wrote CNA.
