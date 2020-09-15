Taipei college student falls to his death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A male student suffered a fatal fall from a classroom window at China University of Science and Technology (CUST) in Taipei Tuesday morning (Sept. 15).

At 9:23 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Taipei City Police Department received a report that a student had plunged from a building at CUST that morning in Taipei's Nangang District. When paramedics arrived at the scene, they found that the 20-year man had fallen from the fifth floor of a classroom and did not have any vital signs, and they immediately began performing CPR reported CNA.

The student was then rushed to Tri-Service General Hospital, but doctors were unable to resuscitate him. Police said the cause of the incident is still unclear and that a follow-up investigation is pending.



Building on campus of CUST. (Google Maps image)

According to local media reports, the man was a third-year student at the university. Based on a preliminary investigation, no one else was involved in the incident, and no suicide note was found at the scene, reported TVBS.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 0800-788995 or Taiwan Lifeline International in 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578, 24 hours a day.