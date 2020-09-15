Chinese dissident launches new single: 'Take Down the CCP'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui (郭文貴) released his first single, "Take Down the CCP," last week, and it has since skyrocketed up the music charts around the world, even topping the U.S. iTunes chart at one point.

As of Tuesday morning (Sept. 15), the rap song remains in the No. 2 slot on the iTunes download chart in Hong Kong and No. 3 in Taiwan.

Guo first released "Take Down the CCP" on Sept. 8 on Gnews, a media platform he founded. The billionaire has promised to launch more songs that he says will uncover the true nature of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), reported CNA.

In the lyrics, Guo highlighted Beijing's attempts to silence dissidents, saying free speech is its biggest enemy. He emphasized that the CCP has destroyed families and that it is time for the Chinese to "rise above" and take back their home.

During a livestream, Guo credited his single to a 12-member team based in the U.S., including Chinese songwriter Tang Ping (唐平). He said Beijing has censored the song in China but that its request that international mainstream music platforms follow suit was denied.

Guo pointed out that the Chinese government has been brainwashing its citizens through songs, but now he aspires to use music to raise global awareness of the regime's "evil." He claimed that his music serves as an anthem for those prosecuted and suppressed by China and has the potential to ignite a "democratic revolution," reported New Talk.



"Take Down the CCP" rose to No. 1 on iTunes chart in U.S. (iTunes screengrab)