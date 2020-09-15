Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland
|26
|21
|.553
|New York
|26
|21
|.553
|Seattle
|22
|25
|.468
|Baltimore
|20
|26
|.435
|Detroit
|20
|26
|.435
|Kansas City
|20
|28
|.417
|Los Angeles
|20
|28
|.417
|Texas
|17
|30
|.362
|Boston
|17
|31
|.354
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2
Texas 6, Oakland 3
Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3
Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (García 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Detroit (Boyd 1-6), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
Texas (Cody 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|Philadelphia
|23
|23
|.500
|San Francisco
|23
|24
|.489
|Cincinnati
|22
|26
|.458
|Colorado
|21
|25
|.457
|Milwaukee
|20
|24
|.455
|New York
|21
|26
|.447
|Washington
|17
|28
|.378
|Arizona
|17
|31
|.354
|Pittsburgh
|14
|31
|.311
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Miami 2, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 8, Washington 4
Chicago Cubs 12, Milwaukee 0
Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 5
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3
Miami 8, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 6, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
San Diego 3, San Francisco 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 6, Philadelphia 2
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:25 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___