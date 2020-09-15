  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescores

By  Associated Press
2020/09/15 07:09
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 000 000 1 1 4 0
Cincinnati 000 100 2 3 5 1

Ponce, Stratton (5), Howard (6) and Murphy; Bauer, Iglesias (7) and Barnhart. W_Iglesias 3-3. L_Howard 2-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Moran (8). Cincinnati, Votto (0), T.Stephenson (2).

___

Philadelphia 100 000 010 2 4 1
Miami 012 101 10x 6 9 0

Velasquez, Parker (4), Phelps (6), Morgan (7), Neris (8) and Marchan; López, Boxberger (8), Kintzler (9) and Wallach. W_López 4-4. L_Velasquez 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, McCutchen (7), Kingery (2). Miami, Rojas (3), Marte (5).