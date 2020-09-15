Monday's Major League Linescores

|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|1
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|2
|—
|3
|5
|1
Ponce, Stratton (5), Howard (6) and Murphy; Bauer, Iglesias (7) and Barnhart. W_Iglesias 3-3. L_Howard 2-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Moran (8). Cincinnati, Votto (0), T.Stephenson (2).
___
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|4
|1
|Miami
|012
|101
|10x
|—
|6
|9
|0
Velasquez, Parker (4), Phelps (6), Morgan (7), Neris (8) and Marchan; López, Boxberger (8), Kintzler (9) and Wallach. W_López 4-4. L_Velasquez 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, McCutchen (7), Kingery (2). Miami, Rojas (3), Marte (5).