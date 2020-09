Jags place FS Jarrod Wilson on IR, call up CB Sidney Jones

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard, left, intercepts a pass in front of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (15) during the secon... Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard, left, intercepts a pass in front of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (15) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) scores a touchdown on a 12-yard run as he is brought down by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jarrod Wils... Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) scores a touchdown on a 12-yard run as he is brought down by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars placed starting safety Jarrod Wilson on injured reserve with a left hamstring injury Monday. He's expected to miss at least a month.

They promoted cornerback Sidney Jones from the practice squad to take Wilson's place on the 53-man roster. Jacksonville already was carrying two backup free safeties: second-year pro Andrew Wingard and rookie Brandon Watson.

Wingard, who had a fourth-quarter interception to help seal a victory against Indianapolis in Week 1, is expected to start when the Jaguars (1-0) play at Tennessee on Sunday.

Wilson, who joined the team as an undrafted rookie in 2016, had started 19 consecutive games for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville also signed rookie cornerback Josh Nurse and running back Craig Reynolds to the practice squad and released rookie cornerback Amari Henderson from the practice squad.

