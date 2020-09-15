New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|128.15
|128.65
|123.55
|123.55
|Down 9.80
|Oct
|123.05
|Down 9.40
|Dec
|124.30
|Down 9.10
|Dec
|131.90
|132.05
|121.65
|123.05
|Down 9.40
|Mar
|132.60
|133.10
|122.95
|124.30
|Down 9.10
|May
|133.55
|134.10
|124.20
|125.40
|Down 8.95
|Jul
|134.30
|134.85
|125.30
|126.50
|Down 8.85
|Sep
|135.45
|135.60
|126.40
|127.40
|Down 8.85
|Dec
|136.25
|136.40
|127.65
|128.35
|Down 8.70
|Mar
|137.05
|137.05
|129.20
|129.30
|Down 8.55
|May
|137.55
|137.55
|129.90
|129.90
|Down 8.50
|Jul
|137.95
|137.95
|130.50
|130.50
|Down 8.40
|Sep
|138.25
|138.25
|131.05
|131.05
|Down 8.35
|Dec
|138.85
|138.85
|131.80
|131.80
|Down 8.35
|Mar
|132.75
|Down 8.30
|May
|133.45
|Down 8.30
|Jul
|133.90
|Down 8.55