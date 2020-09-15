  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/09/15 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 128.15 128.65 123.55 123.55 Down 9.80
Oct 123.05 Down 9.40
Dec 124.30 Down 9.10
Dec 131.90 132.05 121.65 123.05 Down 9.40
Mar 132.60 133.10 122.95 124.30 Down 9.10
May 133.55 134.10 124.20 125.40 Down 8.95
Jul 134.30 134.85 125.30 126.50 Down 8.85
Sep 135.45 135.60 126.40 127.40 Down 8.85
Dec 136.25 136.40 127.65 128.35 Down 8.70
Mar 137.05 137.05 129.20 129.30 Down 8.55
May 137.55 137.55 129.90 129.90 Down 8.50
Jul 137.95 137.95 130.50 130.50 Down 8.40
Sep 138.25 138.25 131.05 131.05 Down 8.35
Dec 138.85 138.85 131.80 131.80 Down 8.35
Mar 132.75 Down 8.30
May 133.45 Down 8.30
Jul 133.90 Down 8.55