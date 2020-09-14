NFL reminds teams to follow sideline rules on face coverings

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay yells out instructions during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 1... Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay yells out instructions during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

The NFL reminded team personnel on the sidelines about the COVID-19 requirements for wearing face coverings. There were several games Sunday in which team members other than players did not use them.

Troy Vincent, who oversees the league's football operations, sent a memo to the 32 clubs on Monday saying “we must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments.”

After congratulating the teams for overcoming coronavirus challenges and beginning the regular season on time, Vincent strongly cautioned against undoing that work.

He referred to the game-day protocols developed by the league and the NFL Players Association that reflect the advice of infectious disease experts, club medical staffs and local and state governmental regulations.

Those require all individuals with bench area access, including coaches and members of the club medical staff, to wear face coverings at all times.

“Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs,” the memo said. “The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer’s nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus.”

During the Sunday night game between Dallas and Los Angeles, Rams coach Sean McVay often was shown on camera without a face covering. He hardly was the only coach or team member with a bare face during the 13 games Sunday.

