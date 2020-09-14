  1. Home
NFL Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/14 22:00

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 17 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
New England 1 0 0 1.000 21 11 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Miami 0 1 0 .000 11 21 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 17 27 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 27 20 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 20 27 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 38 6 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 13 16 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 6 38 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 16 13 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 30 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 27 17 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 20 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 17 27 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 34 23 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 25 38 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 30 34 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 23 34 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 27 23 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 43 34 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 34 43 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 20 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 20 17 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 38 25 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 20 24 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 34, Houston 20

Sunday's Games

Green Bay 43, Minnesota 34

Jacksonville 27, Indianapolis 20

Las Vegas 34, Carolina 30

Buffalo 27, N.Y. Jets 17

Seattle 38, Atlanta 25

Washington 27, Philadelphia 17

New England 21, Miami 11

Baltimore 38, Cleveland 6

Chicago 27, Detroit 23

L.A. Chargers 16, Cincinnati 13

Arizona 24, San Francisco 20

New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 23

L.A. Rams 20, Dallas 17

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 7:10 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.