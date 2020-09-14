Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|30
|17
|.638
|_
|Toronto
|26
|20
|.565
|3½
|New York
|26
|21
|.553
|4
|Baltimore
|20
|26
|.435
|9½
|Boston
|17
|31
|.354
|13½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|30
|16
|.652
|_
|Minnesota
|30
|18
|.625
|1
|Cleveland
|26
|21
|.553
|4½
|Detroit
|20
|26
|.435
|10
|Kansas City
|20
|28
|.417
|11
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|Houston
|23
|24
|.489
|6½
|Seattle
|21
|25
|.457
|8
|Los Angeles
|20
|28
|.417
|10
|Texas
|17
|30
|.362
|12½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|28
|19
|.596
|_
|Miami
|23
|21
|.523
|3½
|Philadelphia
|23
|22
|.511
|4
|New York
|21
|26
|.447
|7
|Washington
|17
|28
|.378
|10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|28
|20
|.583
|_
|St. Louis
|20
|20
|.500
|4
|Milwaukee
|20
|24
|.455
|6
|Cincinnati
|21
|26
|.447
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|14
|30
|.318
|12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|14
|.702
|_
|San Diego
|31
|17
|.646
|2½
|San Francisco
|23
|24
|.489
|10
|Colorado
|21
|25
|.457
|11½
|Arizona
|17
|31
|.354
|16½
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2
Texas 6, Oakland 3
Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3
Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1
Oakland at Seattle, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (García 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Detroit (Boyd 1-6), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Cody 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Miami 2, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 8, Washington 4
Chicago Cubs 12, Milwaukee 0
Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 5
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3
Miami 8, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 6, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
San Diego 3, San Francisco 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1) at San Diego (Davies 7-2), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.