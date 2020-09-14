Chinachem Group Shopping Arcades Adopt Additional Tenant Support Measures

NINA MALL Collaborates with Deliveroo and foodpanda to Launch Series of Special Privileges

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 14 September, 2020 - While the local economy, especially the F&B and retail sectors, have been seriously battered by the persistent COVID-19 pandemic, Chinachem Group has been carrying out a host of support initiatives for their retail tenants to show the Group's care for the community and its commitment to corporate social responsibility. Besides offering rental relief for their mall tenants across different sectors on a case-by-case basis, the Group has also launched a series of dining promotion privileges and complimentary delivery services in order to help its tenants ride out the current challenges.





Photo 1 & 2): Chinachem Group made a swift decision during the peak period of the epidemic to deploy its resources to provide free delivery services for NINA MALL's F&B tenants.

Additionally, to cope with the surge in demand for food takeaway and delivery, NINA MALL 1 & 2, the flagship shopping properties of Chinachem Group in Tsuen Wan, is offering extra services for its shop tenants and customers. Partnering for the first time with Deliveroo and foodpanda, two of the largest food delivery service providers, NINA MALL will support its restaurant tenants by waiving onboarding fees and subsidising relevant service charges during the promotion period, while customers can enjoy delicious food comfortably at home.

A host of extra benefits are also on offer for NINA CLUB members during the promotion period (details below).

Get $50 coupon codes with member bonus points

"Want to enjoy wonderful delicacies in the comfort of your home?" Starting from 16 September, 2020, just click on Deliveroo or foodpanda's delivery platforms and place orders at 17 listed restaurants (refer to list 1) of NINA MALL. NINA CLUB members can instantly redeem Deliveroo or foodpanda coupon codes from 16 September to 15 November, 2020 with 500 bonus points. The coupon codes will allow members to enjoy a $50 discount for any orders totaling HK$150 or more. Moreover, new NINA CLUB members will be awarded 500 bonus points right off the bat. Register now and get these awards immediately!





A win-win initiative supporting tenants and employees

In addition, Chinachem Group provided free-of-charge 'Food Express' delivery services during March and August. Offers to customers were also upgraded in August, to attract more customers with even more restaurant choices and wider service area coverage of 16 commercial and residential destinations. This service has now been successfully completed. It was a win-win initiative, as the Group made a swift decision during the peak period of the epidemic to deploy its resources to provide free delivery services for NINA MALL's F&B tenants.

(List 1) List of restaurants offering food delivery services under the partnership between NINA MALL and Deliveroo as well as foodpanda

NINA MALL Shop location Shop name NINA MALL 1 G01A shop Dim Sum Bar 301 & 304 shop W.K. Fine Dining 305 shop Chongqing Xiaoyu Hot Pot Restaurant NINA MALL 2 101 shop Green Common 102 shop Sushi Raku 109 shop Men Wah Bing Teng 110 shop MILK TOP Plus 111 shop Milksha 116 shop Ca-Tu-Ya 121 shop Coucou Hotpot‧Tea Break 122 shop CHAN*TAIWAN CUISINE 135 shop MOS BURGER 206 shop Jinseki Steak Seafood 213 shop Ahimsa Buffet 214 shop The Point- Pizza & Pasta 215 shop Twelve Flavors 216 shop North Viet Pho

Remarks:

1) Privilege details are based on NINA MALL's relevant promotion materials. Please refer to the promotion leaflets available inside the malls.

2) Redemption of NINA CLUB bonus points for electronic purchase worth HK$100 or more can earn 100 Nina points.

Please download the high resolution photos from below link for usage

https://bit.ly/2Rq5Mfy