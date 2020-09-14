  1. Home
Meteorologist predicts spell of hot and sunny weather for Taiwan from Tuesday

Temperatures will begin to cool again Saturday when new weather front arrives

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/14 17:21

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) on Monday (Sept. 14) predicted a spell of hot and sunny weather for Taiwan from Tuesday, when predominantly southern winds will begin to blow over the country, bringing temperatures reaching over 36 degrees Celsius to parts of the country.

Wu said that northeasterly winds will prevail through Monday, bringing local showers to the northern coast as well as Yilan and afternoon showers or thunderstorms to mountainous areas and plains across the country, according to CNA.

The wind direction in the areas surrounding Taiwan will shift to predominantly southern winds from Tuesday to Friday, bringing hot and sunny weather to the country, with chances of local showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon for mountainous areas.

Beginning on Friday, humidity will increase as the atmosphere becomes more unstable, increasing the range of afternoon showers and thunderstorms and the intensity of rainfall, Wu said.

Another weather front will arrive on Saturday and Sunday, significantly bringing down temperatures in northern Taiwan and making other areas slightly cooler. As for rainfall during this period, the meteorologist said that there will be many factors of uncertainty that need to be further observed.
