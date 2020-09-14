  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan unveils anti-counterfeit stamp on masks

Country scrambling to clamp down on fakes, protect its reputation for quality masks

  249
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/14 15:55
Taiwan introduces anti-counterfeit stamp on masks. 

Taiwan introduces anti-counterfeit stamp on masks.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has introduced a new stamp to be featured on medical masks that will prove their authenticity amid a string of counterfeit scandals.

Medical masks manufactured in the country will be required to replace their logo with the embossed stamp of “Made in Taiwan MD” for quality certification starting Thursday (Sept. 17), according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). “MD” is an abbreviation for “medical device,” wrote CNA.

The decision follows the emergence of fakes imported by Taiwanese companies from China and other places, which has sparked calls for action. Carry Mask (加利科技) and Haw Ping Co. (豪品), both members of the “national mask team,” are among the scammers revealed in the crackdown.

According to the CECC, the newly marked masks will become available across pharmacies via the real name-based purchase system from Thursday. Around 20 percent of requisitioned masks will still bear their company logo in addition to the stamp, reported Liberty Times.

The importation of masks will require a permit starting Wednesday (Sept. 16) as the country tightens control of medical equipment. Border inspection will focus on catching masks of dubious origin or mislabeled as medical-grade, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs.
mask
medical masks
CECC
national mask team
stamp
embossed stamp
Made in Taiwan
MD

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan wants to join COVAX to obtain fair access to coronavirus vaccines
Taiwan wants to join COVAX to obtain fair access to coronavirus vaccines
2020/09/12 19:36
Taiwan-born baby of Filipina coronavirus patient tests negative
Taiwan-born baby of Filipina coronavirus patient tests negative
2020/09/12 14:34
Taiwan confirms Filipina and Taiwanese man as imported coronavirus cases
Taiwan confirms Filipina and Taiwanese man as imported coronavirus cases
2020/09/11 14:24
Surgical masks must be embossed with ‘Made in Taiwan’ from Sept. 17
Surgical masks must be embossed with ‘Made in Taiwan’ from Sept. 17
2020/09/10 16:56
Company sells 4 million fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China
Company sells 4 million fake 'Made in Taiwan' masks from China
2020/09/10 16:32