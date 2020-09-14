Taiwan unveils anti-counterfeit stamp on masks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has introduced a new stamp to be featured on medical masks that will prove their authenticity amid a string of counterfeit scandals.

Medical masks manufactured in the country will be required to replace their logo with the embossed stamp of “Made in Taiwan MD” for quality certification starting Thursday (Sept. 17), according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). “MD” is an abbreviation for “medical device,” wrote CNA.

The decision follows the emergence of fakes imported by Taiwanese companies from China and other places, which has sparked calls for action. Carry Mask (加利科技) and Haw Ping Co. (豪品), both members of the “national mask team,” are among the scammers revealed in the crackdown.

According to the CECC, the newly marked masks will become available across pharmacies via the real name-based purchase system from Thursday. Around 20 percent of requisitioned masks will still bear their company logo in addition to the stamp, reported Liberty Times.

The importation of masks will require a permit starting Wednesday (Sept. 16) as the country tightens control of medical equipment. Border inspection will focus on catching masks of dubious origin or mislabeled as medical-grade, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs.