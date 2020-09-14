Taiwan's military begins computer drills

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The computer component of the 36th Han Kuang military exercise kicked off Monday (Sept. 14).

The drills will be conducted over five consecutive days, 24-hours each day, in order to hone decision-making capabilities and improve the efficiency of giving orders at all levels of command. Due to the impact of the Wuhan coronavirus, the U.S. military will not send personnel to Taiwan to observe this year; instead, staff from the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) will be in attendance, Yahoo News reported.

The live-fire part of the Han Kuang exercise was held in mid-July and included joint battalion operations, deployment of reserve forces, and the firing of torpedoes. In other years, the U.S. military ordinarily sends a team to observe the drills and give feedback.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) said that both the AIT and the U.S. State Department have increased the level of communications with Taiwan during this time. Although this drill is on a computer, the AIT has sent personnel to understand the nation’s military operations, which is a good thing for Taiwan’s security, he said.

DPP Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said that although U.S. military officials will not come to Taiwan this year, American exercises with allies in the Asia-Pacific region in recent years have all been counter-measures in response to the Chinese military, so Taiwan should not worry about the lack of American advisers at this computer drill.