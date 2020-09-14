  1. Home
Taiwan 18th in mobile connection speed, Chunghwa Telecom fastest domestically

In 2nd quarter of 2020, Taiwan's average download speed reached as high as 46.99Mbps

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/14 14:57

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Speedtest report ranked Taiwan 18th globally in mobile connection speed in July this year and said Chunghwa Telecom is the fastest among the five telecom carriers in the country.

According to Speedtest, Taiwan has improved significantly in mobile performance over the past year. In the second quarter of 2020, the average download speed reached 46.99Mbps, an increase of 9.8 percent compared to the same period last year, per CNA.

The report also showed that Chunghwa Telecom provided the fastest mobile connection service in Taiwan in the second quarter this year, with a score of 53.98, followed by Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) and Taiwan Mobile Telecom. The three telecom providers have also been deploying 5G infrastructure across Taiwan.

Taiwan Star Telecom (T Star) was ranked fourth with a score of 31.68, while Asia Pacific Telecom took the last place with a score of 19.85.
