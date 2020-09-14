Malaysian celebrities battle on the Forex market in OctaFX Youtube Series

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 14 September 2020 - Catch Malaysia's most prominent personalities in a new YouTube series, called "Trading with the stars". These celebs are famous in their respective industry, and each possesses many talents. However, their wit and skills will be put to the test by trading on the Forex market.









The series is powered by OctaFX, an online broker providing Forex trading services since 2011. All episodes will be available on their YouTube channel.

Watch as Harris Annuar, Yasmin Hani, fashion influencer Andre Amir; content creator Rhys William; celebrity fitness trainer, Kevin Zahri learn the ins and outs, led by Master Trader Gero. Many are wondering which celebrity will gain the most.

There are six episodes in total, covering the basics of Forex trading and more advanced strategies, such as risk management. With so many chances to earn, the question is whether or not Gero can turn them into formidable traders.

It's not all fun but there are real stakes on the line! All of the generated profit and success by the traders will be put forth to benefit a selected local charity, OctaFX decided to donate all profits to the selected organization.

Here are a couple of snippets from the first episode released, "I want to learn about Forex as I've been interested in it for a while now. And I have heard stories of people making money, and some about losses too. But to me, the urge to make money is definitely there. So I will not pass up the opportunity to learn about Forex." said Andre Amir.

"My dream is that at the end of this program, I will have the experience and know-how to safely and carefully when I'm trading and at the end of the day not risk it all. And simplify to better control my trades." said Yasmin Hani.

Stay tuned for more information regarding the triumphs of these celebs. Remember to cheer them on since all proceeds will benefit the National Cancer Society Malaysia.

OctaFX YouTube channel

About OctaFX

OctaFX is a Forex broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to more than two million trading accounts. OctaFX has won more than 30 awards since its foundation, including the Best ECN Broker 2020 award from World Finance.

Learn more: https://www.octafx.com/