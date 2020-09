Johnny Russell lifts Sporting KC past Minnesota United, 1-0

Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair defends the post during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City in Kansas City,... Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair defends the post during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Minnesota United defender James Musa, left, heads the ball against Sporting Kansas City forward Gianluca Busio, right, during the first half of an MLS... Minnesota United defender James Musa, left, heads the ball against Sporting Kansas City forward Gianluca Busio, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Sporting Kansas City forward Khiry Shelton (11) and Minnesota United defender Jose Aja (4) play at midfield during the first half of an MLS soccer mat... Sporting Kansas City forward Khiry Shelton (11) and Minnesota United defender Jose Aja (4) play at midfield during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Minnesota United forward Mason Toye, front, heads the ball against Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler, back, during the first half of an MLS so... Minnesota United forward Mason Toye, front, heads the ball against Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler, back, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored in the 80th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Sunday night to take the Western Conference lead.

Minnesota (5-4-2) listed seven players not medically cleared for the match. Sporting Kansas City (6-3-2) had six on the list, including Erik Hurtado.

An unidentified player for Sporting Kansas City tested positive for COVID-19. The team said Saturday the player self-isolated upon the initial positive result and will remain in isolation until cleared by the club’s medical staff. No other players and coaches were confirmed positive for the coronavirus.

Graham Zusi lofted the ball from distance to Russell, who outran the defense and shot to the far post for his third goal of the season. Kansas City snapped a four-game winless streak.

Dayne St. Clair had four of his five saves in the first half for Minnesota. The Loons entered having scored seven goals in consecutive home wins.