Foreign minister reiterates Taiwan's readiness to help virus-stricken nations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) has written that it will take a concerted effort among members of the international community to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and that Taiwan is ready to contribute.

In an editorial run by British newspaper City A.M. on Friday (Sept. 11), Wu reiterated Taiwan's determination to help the world recover from the global crisis if given the chance. He said the pandemic has severely impacted different aspects of people's lives and that Taiwan is willing to share its experience of how to contain the deadly disease.

Wu pointed out that Taiwan has defied the grim predictions of its pandemic situation and recorded fewer than 500 cases. He added that schools were only forced to shut down for two weeks in February and that sports leagues in the country have all resumed their schedules.

Wu emphasized that Taiwan's successful coronavirus response was largely a result of establishing its Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and advance preparations. He said strict border control and transparent information-sharing have also been key to maintaining social stability in these times.

In regard to the country's mask diplomacy, the foreign minister said Taiwan has donated millions of pieces of anti-epidemic equipment to the world since ensuring it has enough for its own citizens. He said the pandemic can only be overcome if countries work together.

He also remarked that the UN continues to exclude Taiwan from its activities due to pressure from Beijing. He said the nation has never been under Chinese Communist Party (CCP) rule and that China has no right to speak on behalf of 23.5 million Taiwanese.

Wu stressed that Taiwan's participation in the UN would benefit all member nations and help them return to normalcy more quickly. Finally, he said that he hopes the UN will uphold its respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all and welcome Taiwan back into the fold.