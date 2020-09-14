Taiwan’s Weiwuying recognized at International Architecture Awards 2020

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) has won an award in the Museums and Cultural Buildings Category of the International Architecture Awards 2020 (IAA).

The arts center is located in the Weiwuying Metropolitan Park, rejuvenated from what used to be a military complex in the port city of Kaohsiung. Dutch architect Francine Houben drew inspiration from natural elements of the surroundings, which feature banyan trees.

Weiwuying measures 225 meters long and nearly 160 meters wide and features four performance halls and a large outdoor amphitheater. It has a capacity of 6,000 seats and boasts state-of-the-art facilities, symbolizing how Kaohsiung has transformed from an industrial harbor city into a modern metropolis with a vibrant cultural scene.

Organized by the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and the Chicago Athenaeum, the 15th edition of the IAA saw 125 urban planning projects from 38 nations receive awards. The awards celebrate architectural excellence and showcase visionaries from around the world to generate a debate on how buildings can have a positive impact on local communities, according to the organizers.

Since its inauguration in 2018, Weiwuying has been recognized at many awards, including the International Space Design Award IDEA-TOPS and the Architizer A+ Awards. It was named among the “World’s 100 Greatest Places” by TIME magazine in 2019.