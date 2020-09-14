Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland
|26
|20
|.565
|New York
|25
|21
|.543
|Baltimore
|20
|25
|.444
|Detroit
|20
|25
|.444
|Seattle
|20
|25
|.444
|Kansas City
|19
|28
|.404
|Los Angeles
|19
|28
|.404
|Texas
|16
|30
|.348
|Boston
|16
|31
|.340
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 1, 10 innings
Texas 5, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago White Sox 14, Detroit 0
Oakland 10, Texas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-2), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-0), 7:35 p.m.
Oakland (Minor 0-5) at Seattle (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|22
|21
|.512
|San Francisco
|23
|22
|.511
|Colorado
|21
|24
|.467
|Milwaukee
|20
|23
|.465
|New York
|21
|25
|.457
|Cincinnati
|20
|26
|.435
|Washington
|17
|27
|.386
|Arizona
|17
|30
|.362
|Pittsburgh
|14
|29
|.326
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Atlanta 2, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 12, Miami 6
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Miami 2, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at San Diego, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (López 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-0), 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___