Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo signs new contract

Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach Nuno Espirito Santo gestures to his players during the Europa League quarterfinal match between Wolverhampton Wand... Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach Nuno Espirito Santo gestures to his players during the Europa League quarterfinal match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sevilla at the MSV-Arena in Duisburg, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Ina Fassbender/Pool Photo via AP)

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new three-year contract.

The Portuguese, who has overseen Wolves’ promotion from the Championship and a pair of seventh-place Premier League finishes since joining in 2017, had a year left to run on his existing deal.

Now there is certainty at the central England club ahead of the team's opening match of the season at Sheffield United on Monday.

Wolves also reached the quarterfinals of the Europa League last season.

