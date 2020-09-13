Giants, Padres to play DH after false positive virus test

San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon wears a mask before the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020... San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon wears a mask before the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in San Diego. Friday night's game was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch. No reason was immediately given. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris, right, speaks on a phone alongside manager Gabe Kapler after their baseball game against the San Di... San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris, right, speaks on a phone alongside manager Gabe Kapler after their baseball game against the San Diego Padres was postponed Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in San Diego. The game was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch after someone in the Giants organization tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon, left, shortstop Donovan Solano, center, and catcher Chadwick Tromp look on after their baseball ga... San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon, left, shortstop Donovan Solano, center, and catcher Chadwick Tromp look on after their baseball game against the San Diego Padres was postponed Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in San Diego. The game was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch after someone in the Giants organization tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Francisco Giants wear masks after hearing their baseball game against the San Diego Padres had been postponed, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in San Dieg... San Francisco Giants wear masks after hearing their baseball game against the San Diego Padres had been postponed, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in San Diego, minutes before the scheduled first pitch. No reason was immediately given. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. wears a mask after hearing that the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants had been postp... San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. wears a mask after hearing that the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants had been postponed, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in San Diego, minutes before the scheduled first pitch. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris, second from right, speaks to members of the team after their baseball game against the San Diego Pa... San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris, second from right, speaks to members of the team after their baseball game against the San Diego Padres was postponed Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in San Diego. The game was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch after someone in the Giants organization tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, left, speaks with general manager Scott Harris after hearing the team's baseball game against the San Diego ... San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, left, speaks with general manager Scott Harris after hearing the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres had been postponed, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will play a doubleheader Sunday after it was determined that a Giants player received a false positive on a coronavirus test, Major League Baseball announced.

Games on Friday and Saturday were postponed following the positive test, the first postponements due to COVID-19 for both teams. There have been 45 major league games postponed this season because of coronavirus concerns.

“Following a careful review of all of the details presented in the particular case regarding a San Francisco Giants player that led to the postponements of their road games in San Diego on Friday and Saturday, the committee has determined that the presumptive positive did not represent an actual infection or present a risk to other personnel,” MLB said in a statement.

MLB did not say when the second game would be made up.

On Friday night, both teams lined up for a moment of silence for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and then the national anthem. But the Padres didn’t take the field and the team announced minutes before the scheduled first pitch that the game had been postponed.

