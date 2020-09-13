Belarus: 250 protesters detained during 'March of Heroes'

Masked riot police in uniform and plainclothes violently arrested around 250 people as tens of thousands of anti-government demonstrators took to the streets of Minsk during the "March of Heroes" protest on Sunday.

Reports of the arrests emerged as protesters kicked off the fifth week of demonstrations against the August elections which they say were rigged.

"Some 250 people were detained in various districts of the capital," the Interior Ministry said in a statement, adding that those detained were carrying flags and "offensive" placards.

Detainees roughed up

Officers were seen pushing or punching detainees, in a video posted on the independent news site Tut.by.

Reuters news agency reported that at least 100,000 protesters flooded the center of the Belarusian capital.

Access to mobile data was limited and central metro stations closed, with authorities moving police vans, military vehicles and barbed wire into the center ahead of the demonstration.

Several police officers and soldiers were visible on the streets of the Belarusian capital, many of whom were blocking access to the city's Independence Square ­– the protesters' final destination.

Police similarly patrolled side streets and the city's Palace of the Republic, a key government building.

However, police reduced their presence as the crowd grew larger, according to DW's correspondent in Minsk, Nick Connolly.

"The crowds of people were so big that police were no longer able to make those arrests," said Connolly. "The crowds were just too big and they [police] just drove off."

Dozens jailed immediately

Of those arrested on Sunday, 87 are already in prison, officials added.

Human rights group Viasna has said that several of those arrested were women and that violence was reported during the detentions.

Protesters have touted women as the public face of the demonstrations, in the hopes that authorities would be less brutal towards them.

"In recent weeks we have seen that women have been treated somewhat better by police," said Connolly.

The opposition also announced the protest slogan "We won't let him sell the country" ahead of Lukashenko's first in-person meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the demonstrations began, which is set to take place in Russia on Monday.

Crackdown continues

On Saturday, masked riot police violently detained dozens of women and threw them into vans during a smaller protest in the capital.

More than 600 people were detained last Sunday in one of the largest arrests since the early days of the demonstrations.

Protests have shaken Belarus since the results of the latest election suggested that President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide vote. He has ruled the country since 1994, and is often inofficially referred to as Europe's last dictator.

lc/mm (AFP, dpa)