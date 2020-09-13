All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|30
|16
|.652
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|16-7
|14-9
|Toronto
|25
|20
|.556
|4½
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|11-7
|14-13
|New York
|25
|21
|.543
|5
|1
|5-5
|W-4
|17-7
|8-14
|Baltimore
|20
|25
|.444
|9½
|5½
|4-6
|L-4
|10-15
|10-10
|Boston
|16
|31
|.340
|14½
|10½
|4-6
|L-2
|8-17
|8-14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|29
|16
|.644
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|13-9
|16-7
|Minnesota
|29
|18
|.617
|1
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|20-5
|9-13
|Cleveland
|26
|20
|.565
|3½
|_
|4-6
|L-5
|12-11
|14-9
|Detroit
|20
|25
|.444
|9
|5½
|3-7
|L-2
|10-11
|10-14
|Kansas City
|19
|28
|.404
|11
|7½
|5-5
|W-5
|9-13
|10-15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|29
|16
|.644
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|18-7
|11-9
|Houston
|23
|23
|.500
|6½
|3
|2-8
|W-1
|16-6
|7-17
|Seattle
|20
|25
|.444
|9
|5½
|7-3
|W-1
|11-8
|9-17
|Los Angeles
|19
|28
|.404
|11
|7½
|7-3
|W-1
|12-12
|7-16
|Texas
|16
|30
|.348
|13½
|10
|3-7
|L-1
|12-13
|4-17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|27
|19
|.587
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|15-8
|12-11
|Philadelphia
|23
|20
|.535
|2½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|15-10
|8-10
|Miami
|21
|21
|.500
|4
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|4-11
|17-10
|New York
|21
|25
|.457
|6
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|10-13
|11-12
|Washington
|17
|27
|.386
|9
|6½
|5-5
|L-1
|9-15
|8-12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|27
|20
|.574
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|16-12
|11-8
|St. Louis
|20
|19
|.513
|3
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|11-10
|9-9
|Milwaukee
|20
|23
|.465
|5
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|9-11
|11-12
|Cincinnati
|20
|26
|.435
|6½
|4½
|5-5
|L-1
|8-11
|12-15
|Pittsburgh
|14
|29
|.326
|11
|9
|4-6
|L-3
|9-14
|5-15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|32
|14
|.696
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|15-8
|17-6
|San Diego
|29
|17
|.630
|3
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|16-6
|13-11
|San Francisco
|23
|22
|.511
|8½
|1
|7-3
|L-1
|14-9
|9-13
|Colorado
|21
|24
|.467
|10½
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|10-13
|11-11
|Arizona
|17
|30
|.362
|15½
|8
|3-7
|L-1
|11-12
|6-18
N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 1, 10 innings
Texas 5, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago White Sox 14, Detroit 0
Oakland 10, Texas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4
Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-2), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-0), 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Minor 0-5) at Seattle (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta 2, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 12, Miami 6
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (López 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-0), 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at San Diego (Davies 7-2), 9:10 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.