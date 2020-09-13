NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|Sky Blue FC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Reign FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Sky Blue FC 2, Washington 1
Washington 2, Chicago 1
North Carolina 4, Houston 3
Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m.
Orlando at North Carolina, 1 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 3 p.m.