All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Tampa Bay 30 16 .652 5-5 W-2 16-7 14-9 Toronto 25 20 .556 6-4 W-1 11-7 14-13 New York 25 21 .543 5-5 W-4 17-7 8-14 Baltimore 20 25 .444 4-6 L-4 10-15 10-10 Boston 16 31 .340 4-6 L-2 8-17 8-14

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Chicago 29 16 .644 7-3 W-3 13-9 16-7 Minnesota 29 18 .617 8-2 W-2 20-5 9-13 Cleveland 26 20 .565 4-6 L-5 12-11 14-9 Detroit 20 25 .444 3-7 L-2 10-11 10-14 Kansas City 19 28 .404 5-5 W-5 9-13 10-15

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Oakland 29 16 .644 7-3 W-1 18-7 11-9 Houston 23 23 .500 2-8 W-1 16-6 7-17 Seattle 20 25 .444 7-3 W-1 11-8 9-17 Los Angeles 19 28 .404 7-3 W-1 12-12 7-16 Texas 16 30 .348 3-7 L-1 12-13 4-17

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 27 19 .587 5-5 W-1 15-8 12-11 Philadelphia 23 20 .535 5-5 W-1 15-10 8-10 Miami 21 21 .500 5-5 L-1 4-11 17-10 New York 21 25 .457 6-4 L-1 10-13 11-12 Washington 17 27 .386 5-5 L-1 9-15 8-12

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Chicago 27 20 .574 5-5 W-1 16-12 11-8 St. Louis 20 19 .513 6-4 W-1 11-10 9-9 Milwaukee 20 23 .465 5-5 L-1 9-11 11-12 Cincinnati 20 26 .435 5-5 L-1 8-11 12-15 Pittsburgh 14 29 .326 4-6 L-3 9-14 5-15

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 32 14 .696 6-4 L-2 15-8 17-6 San Diego 29 17 .630 8-2 W-5 16-6 13-11 San Francisco 23 22 .511 7-3 L-1 14-9 9-13 Colorado 21 24 .467 4-6 L-1 10-13 11-11 Arizona 17 30 .362 3-7 L-1 11-12 6-18

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 1, 10 innings

Texas 5, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago White Sox 14, Detroit 0

Oakland 10, Texas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4

Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5

L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Oakland (Luzardo 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-2), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-0), 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Minor 0-5) at Seattle (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Atlanta 2, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 12, Miami 6

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (López 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-0), 7:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at San Diego (Davies 7-2), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.