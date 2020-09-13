WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|x-Connecticut
|10
|12
|.455
|2
|Washington
|8
|13
|.381
|3½
|Atlanta
|7
|14
|.333
|4½
|Indiana
|6
|16
|.273
|6
|New York
|2
|19
|.095
|9½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|18
|3
|.857
|—
|x-Las Vegas
|17
|4
|.810
|1
|x-Los Angeles
|15
|7
|.682
|3½
|x-Minnesota
|14
|8
|.636
|4½
|x-Phoenix
|13
|9
|.591
|5½
|Dallas
|7
|14
|.333
|11
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Washington 75, New York 58
Las Vegas 84, Los Angeles 70
Minnesota 98, Indiana 86
Dallas at New York, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.