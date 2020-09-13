American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tampa Bay
|30
|16
|.652
|Toronto
|25
|20
|.556
|New York
|25
|21
|.543
|Baltimore
|20
|25
|.444
|Boston
|16
|31
|.340
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|29
|16
|.644
|Minnesota
|29
|18
|.617
|Cleveland
|26
|20
|.565
|Detroit
|20
|25
|.444
|Kansas City
|19
|28
|.404
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|29
|16
|.644
|Houston
|23
|23
|.500
|Seattle
|20
|25
|.444
|Los Angeles
|19
|28
|.404
|Texas
|16
|30
|.348
___
N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 1, 10 innings
Texas 5, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago White Sox 14, Detroit 0
Oakland 10, Texas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4
Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-2), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-0), 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Minor 0-5) at Seattle (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.