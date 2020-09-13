All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|7
|1
|3
|24
|18
|4
|Philadelphia
|6
|2
|3
|21
|17
|10
|Toronto FC
|6
|2
|3
|21
|18
|12
|Orlando City
|5
|2
|4
|19
|19
|13
|New York City FC
|5
|5
|1
|16
|10
|9
|New England
|3
|3
|5
|14
|10
|11
|New York
|4
|5
|2
|14
|9
|13
|Montreal
|4
|4
|1
|13
|12
|11
|Nashville SC
|3
|4
|3
|12
|9
|11
|Atlanta
|3
|6
|2
|11
|11
|15
|D.C. United
|2
|5
|4
|10
|9
|15
|Chicago
|2
|6
|3
|9
|11
|18
|Cincinnati
|2
|6
|3
|9
|7
|17
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|7
|2
|8
|9
|14
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|5
|2
|3
|18
|23
|10
|Minnesota United
|5
|3
|2
|17
|21
|16
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|3
|2
|17
|20
|15
|LA Galaxy
|4
|3
|2
|14
|16
|15
|Portland
|4
|3
|2
|14
|16
|18
|Houston
|3
|3
|5
|14
|18
|17
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|3
|5
|14
|16
|19
|FC Dallas
|3
|2
|4
|13
|12
|9
|Colorado
|3
|3
|4
|13
|17
|16
|Los Angeles FC
|3
|4
|3
|12
|21
|22
|Vancouver
|3
|6
|0
|9
|10
|18
|San Jose
|2
|4
|3
|9
|15
|26
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Houston 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Atlanta 1, Orlando City 1, tie
Vancouver 3, Toronto FC 2
Colorado 1, San Jose 1, tie
New York City FC 0, D.C. United 0, tie
Philadelphia 3, New York 0
Columbus 3, Cincinnati 0
New England 2, Chicago 1
Minnesota 4, Real Salt Lake 0
Nashville 0, Miami 0, tie
Portland 2, Seattle 1
LA Galaxy 3, Los Angeles FC 0
Minnesota 3, FC Dallas 2
Toronto FC 2, Montreal 1
Miami 2, Atlanta 1
Houston 1, Colorado 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 3, Los Angeles FC 0
Seattle 7, San Jose 1
Columbus 2, Chicago 2, tie
New York 2, D.C. United 0
New York City FC 2, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 2, New England 1
Orlando City 2, Miami 1
Nashville 4, Atlanta 2
FC Dallas 2, Houston 1
Colorado 5, Real Salt Lake 0
Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 11 p.m.
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 10 p.m.
New York City FC at New England, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.
FC Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.