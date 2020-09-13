All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Atlanta
|27
|19
|.587
|Philadelphia
|23
|20
|.535
|Miami
|21
|21
|.500
|New York
|21
|25
|.457
|Washington
|17
|27
|.386
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|27
|20
|.574
|St. Louis
|20
|19
|.513
|Milwaukee
|20
|23
|.465
|Cincinnati
|20
|26
|.435
|Pittsburgh
|14
|29
|.326
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|Los Angeles
|32
|14
|.696
|San Diego
|29
|17
|.630
|San Francisco
|23
|22
|.511
|Colorado
|21
|24
|.467
|Arizona
|17
|30
|.362
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
Atlanta 2, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 12, Miami 6
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (López 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-0), 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at San Diego (Davies 7-2), 9:10 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.