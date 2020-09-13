Two students commit suicide in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A university student and an 18-year-old preparing to retake college entrance exams were found dead in Tainan City on Saturday (Sept. 12) in apparent suicides.

National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) said that a junior at the school’s Department of Chemical Engineering surnamed Lin (林) went missing after leaving the rented apartment near the school he lived in with his mother on Friday (Sept. 11), per CNA. Lin’s mother immediately reported her son missing to the school, which mobilized teachers and students to look for him.

At noon on Saturday, Lin’s bicycle was found parked in one of his department’s parking lots. Soon after, a student found Lin hanging beside a water tower on the roof of a department building.

The school said Lin left a suicide note in his bag, the gist of which read, “I’m so tired. I want to rest.”

Elsewhere in the city on Saturday, an 18-year-old woman surnamed Kuo (郭) who had been attending a cram school to prepare for college entrance exams jumped to her death from the 12th floor of her apartment in the city’s West Central District.

In both cases, authorities speculate academic pressure might have played a role.

People struggling with depression who need consultation are advised to call the 1995, 1980, or 1925 hotlines.