Death of Taiwanese returnee from China not caused by COVID-19

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Sunday afternoon (Sept. 13) that a COVID-19 test conducted on a Taiwanese woman who died Saturday in Kaohsiung after arriving there from China on Aug. 30 showed negative results, according to CNA.

Earlier, the news agency had reported that local health personnel were skeptical COVID-19 was the cause of death for the woman surnamed Song (宋).

Song resided in northern Taiwan, but as she was required to undergo a 14-day quarantine after arriving in Kaohsiung, she chose to stay in her brother’s house in the city’s Meinong District, CNA reported . She was found dead at his home Saturday — just one day before completing the isolation period.

The Meilong police station said that the death of Song, 53, who worked in China as a medical professional, had at first been presumed related to COVID-19.

However, the Meinong Health Office, which had been in contact with Song during her quarantine, said they suspected the cause to be connected to blood sugar levels, as she had been treated for diabetes.

Police have requested medical examiners perform an autopsy Monday.