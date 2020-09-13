Rennie names 16 new caps in 1st Wallabies squad

SYDNEY (AP) — Dave Rennie has named 16 uncapped players in his first squad as Wallabies head coach, signaling a generational shift by retaining only 16 of 31 players who took part in last year’s World Cup.

In a clear shift towards youth and regeneration, eight of Rennie’s 16 new caps made their Super Rugby debuts this year and the squad has an average age of 24.

Rennie has yet to name his captain but the incumbent, Michael Hooper, was among the veterans who retained his position.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports