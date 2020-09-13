Dax McCarty leads Nashville SC over Atlanta United 4-2

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) waits for play to resume as Nashville SC players celebrate after a goal during the first half of an MLS socce... Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) waits for play to resume as Nashville SC players celebrate after a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dax McCarty had a goal and three assists and Nashville SC stretched its unbeaten streak to four with a 4-2 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Expansion Nashville (3-4-3) beat Atlanta (3-6-2) for the first time in three matches.

On the match’s first corner kick, Dominique Badji tapped in McCarty's header in the first minute.

Jeff Larentowicz tied it on a header iin the 19th minute before Nashville scored the next three goals.

Hany Mukhtar scored his first goal with Nashville with assists from McCarty and Badji in the 29th minute. McCarty scored on header from the center of the 6-yard box in the 36th.

In the second half, Abu Danladi scored in the 57th with an assist from McCarty. George Bello scored for Atlanta in the 61st.