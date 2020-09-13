Nashville 4, Atlanta 2

|Atlanta
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Nashville
|3
|1
|—
|4
First half_1, Nashville, Badji, 1 (McCarty), 1st minute; 2, Atlanta, Larentowicz, 1 (Barco), 19th; 3, Nashville, Mukhtar, 1 (Badji), 28th; 4, Nashville, McCarty, 1 (Lovitz), 36th.
Second half_5, Nashville, Danladi, 1 (McCarty), 57th; 6, Atlanta, Bello, 1 (Jahn), 61st.
Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco.
Yellow Cards_Remedi, Atlanta, 63rd.
Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein, Brooke Mayo. 4th Official_Ted Unkel.
___
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, Franco Escobar, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes; Ezequiel Barco, Jeff Larentowicz, Matheus Rossetto (Jon Gallagher, 57th); Adam Jahn (Erick Torres, 75th), Brooks Lennon (Jurgen Damm, 46th, Jake Mulraney, 75th), Tyler Wolff (Eric Remedi, 56th).
Nashville_Joe Willis; Alistair Johnston, Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman; Anibal Godoy, Dax McCarty (Brian Anunga, 86th), Hany Mukhtar (Derrick Jones, 75th), Alex Muyl (Alan Winn, 62nd); Dominique Badji (Daniel Rios, 75th), Abu Danladi (Taylor Washington, 62nd).