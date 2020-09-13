BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .359; T.Anderson, Chicago, .343; Cruz, Minnesota, .333; Candelario, Detroit, .327; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, .316; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .313; Verdugo, Boston, .313; Alberto, Baltimore, .309; T.Hernández, Toronto, .308; V.Reyes, Detroit, .305.
RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 38; T.Anderson, Chicago, 36; Lewis, Seattle, 32; Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Voit, New York, 32; Biggio, Toronto, 31; J.Abreu, Chicago, 30; Cruz, Minnesota, 30; Tucker, Houston, 30; Verdugo, Boston, 30.
RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Tucker, Houston, 37; Olson, Oakland, 36; Voit, New York, 36; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 33; Seager, Seattle, 32; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Cruz, Minnesota, 31; Devers, Boston, 31.
HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 55; Alberto, Baltimore, 51; Cruz, Minnesota, 50; Verdugo, Boston, 50; T.Anderson, Chicago, 49; Lindor, Cleveland, 49; Merrifield, Kansas City, 49; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 49; Candelario, Detroit, 48; Devers, Boston, 48; Franco, Kansas City, 48; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 48.
DOUBLES_Franco, Kansas City, 15; Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 15; Adames, Tampa Bay, 14; Brantley, Houston, 14; Verdugo, Boston, 14; Iglesias, Baltimore, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Santander, Baltimore, 13; 7 tied at 12.
TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; 13 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Voit, New York, 16; Cruz, Minnesota, 15; T.Hernández, Toronto, 14; Olson, Oakland, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 13; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 12; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; Robert, Chicago, 11.
STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 15; Margot, Tampa Bay, 11; Moore, Seattle, 10; Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Choo, Texas, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; V.Reyes, Detroit, 6; Robert, Chicago, 6; Straw, Houston, 6; Tauchman, New York, 6.
PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 7-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-3; Maeda, Minnesota, 5-1; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Lynn, Texas, 5-2; Bundy, Los Angeles, 5-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-2; Fiers, Oakland, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2.
ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.53; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.19; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.42; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.48; Lynn, Texas, 2.52; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.02; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.12; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.12; Ryu, Toronto, 3.19; G.Cole, New York, 3.20.
STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 102; Giolito, Chicago, 82; G.Cole, New York, 79; Lynn, Texas, 69; Bundy, Los Angeles, 67; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 66; Maeda, Minnesota, 63; Carrasco, Cleveland, 58; Civale, Cleveland, 56; Berríos, Minnesota, 55.