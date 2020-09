MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid says coach Diego Simeone has the coronavirus.

The club said on Saturday that Simeone wasn't showing any symptoms and was in isolation.

Simeone and the rest of the team were tested on Friday. The club did not say if anyone else was infected.

Atlético is scheduled to play a friendly at Cádiz on Tuesday. It plays its first Spanish league match on Sept. 27 against Granada.

