Zaha earns patched-up Palace 1-0 win over Southampton in EPL

Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita exercises during a time out during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and South... Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita exercises during a time out during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Southampton, at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Andy Rain, Pool via AP)

Referee Jonathan Mass talks to Southampton's Ryan Bertrand, left, and James Ward-Prowse, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crysta... Referee Jonathan Mass talks to Southampton's Ryan Bertrand, left, and James Ward-Prowse, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Southampton, at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Crystal Palace's manager Roy Hodgson greets Southampton's manager Ralph Hasenhuettl, right, prior to the English Premier League soccer match between C... Crystal Palace's manager Roy Hodgson greets Southampton's manager Ralph Hasenhuettl, right, prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Southampton, at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Andy Rain, Pool via AP)

Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters, left, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Cry... Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters, left, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Southampton, at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, right, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Southa... Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, right, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Southampton, at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Richard Heathcote, Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace defied a lengthy injury list to beat Southampton 1-0 in their opening match of the English Premier League thanks to Wilfried Zaha’s early goal on Saturday.

Zaha directed home a cushioned volley in the 13th minute after being picked out by a deep cross from Andros Townsend at an empty Selhurst Park.

Palace fielded a heavily patched-up defense because of injuries to center backs James Tomkins, Gary Cahill and Mamadou Sakho and full backs Patrick van Aanholt and Nathan Ferguson. Offseason signings Eberechi Eze and Michy Batshuayi weren’t deemed ready to start, either, by manager Roy Hodgson.

Yet Palace managed to frustrate Southampton, which has been widely expected to go well this season after the team’s strong end to the last campaign following the restart of league play.

The closest the visitors came to an equalizer was when Che Adams had a volley well saved by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita early in the second half.

The match featured an effective use of the pitchside monitor to review refereeing decisions after Kyle Walker-Peters was shown a red card for a high tackle on Tyrick Mitchell. Referee Jon Moss looked at his decision on the screen and changed his mind, instead showing the right back a yellow card.

Zaha had an 82nd-minute goal ruled out for a marginal offside that was backed up by the VAR, and smashed wide a one-on-one chance in stoppage time.

