All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|29
|16
|.644
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|15-7
|14-9
|Toronto
|24
|20
|.545
|4½
|1½
|6-4
|L-2
|10-7
|14-13
|New York
|24
|21
|.533
|5
|2
|4-6
|W-3
|16-7
|8-14
|Baltimore
|20
|24
|.455
|8½
|5½
|5-5
|L-3
|10-15
|10-9
|Boston
|16
|30
|.348
|13½
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|8-17
|8-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|28
|16
|.636
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|12-9
|16-7
|Minnesota
|28
|18
|.609
|1
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|19-5
|9-13
|Cleveland
|26
|19
|.578
|2½
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|12-11
|14-8
|Detroit
|20
|24
|.455
|8
|5½
|3-7
|L-1
|10-11
|10-13
|Kansas City
|18
|28
|.391
|11
|8½
|4-6
|W-4
|8-13
|10-15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|28
|15
|.651
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|18-7
|10-8
|Houston
|22
|23
|.489
|7
|4
|2-8
|L-2
|16-6
|6-17
|Seattle
|19
|25
|.432
|9½
|6½
|6-4
|L-3
|11-8
|8-17
|Los Angeles
|18
|28
|.391
|11½
|8½
|6-4
|L-1
|12-12
|6-16
|Texas
|15
|29
|.341
|13½
|10½
|2-8
|L-2
|11-12
|4-17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|26
|19
|.578
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|15-8
|11-11
|Philadelphia
|22
|20
|.524
|2½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|15-10
|7-10
|Miami
|21
|20
|.512
|3
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|4-10
|17-10
|New York
|21
|24
|.467
|5
|2½
|6-4
|W-2
|10-13
|11-11
|Washington
|17
|26
|.395
|8
|5½
|5-5
|W-1
|9-14
|8-12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|26
|20
|.565
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|16-12
|10-8
|St. Louis
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|10-10
|9-9
|Milwaukee
|20
|22
|.476
|4
|2
|5-5
|W-2
|9-10
|11-12
|Cincinnati
|20
|25
|.444
|5½
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|8-11
|12-14
|Pittsburgh
|14
|28
|.333
|10
|8
|4-6
|L-2
|9-14
|5-14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|32
|13
|.711
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|15-7
|17-6
|San Diego
|29
|17
|.630
|3½
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|16-6
|13-11
|San Francisco
|23
|22
|.511
|9
|½
|7-3
|L-1
|14-9
|9-13
|Colorado
|21
|23
|.477
|10½
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|10-12
|11-11
|Arizona
|17
|29
|.370
|15½
|7
|3-7
|W-2
|11-11
|6-18
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 11, Boston 1
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Oakland 10, Texas 6
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore (Means 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-3) at Texas (Lynn 5-2), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 8:08 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1
Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 12 innings
Milwaukee 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-4) at Washington (Scherzer 4-2), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-2), 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Sánchez 2-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.