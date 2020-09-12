All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Tampa Bay 29 16 .644 5-5 W-1 15-7 14-9 Toronto 24 20 .545 6-4 L-2 10-7 14-13 New York 24 21 .533 4-6 W-3 16-7 8-14 Baltimore 20 24 .455 5-5 L-3 10-15 10-9 Boston 16 30 .348 4-6 L-1 8-17 8-13

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Chicago 28 16 .636 7-3 W-2 12-9 16-7 Minnesota 28 18 .609 8-2 W-1 19-5 9-13 Cleveland 26 19 .578 5-5 L-4 12-11 14-8 Detroit 20 24 .455 3-7 L-1 10-11 10-13 Kansas City 18 28 .391 4-6 W-4 8-13 10-15

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Oakland 28 15 .651 6-4 W-3 18-7 10-8 Houston 22 23 .489 2-8 L-2 16-6 6-17 Seattle 19 25 .432 6-4 L-3 11-8 8-17 Los Angeles 18 28 .391 6-4 L-1 12-12 6-16 Texas 15 29 .341 2-8 L-2 11-12 4-17

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 26 19 .578 5-5 L-1 15-8 11-11 Philadelphia 22 20 .524 5-5 L-1 15-10 7-10 Miami 21 20 .512 5-5 W-1 4-10 17-10 New York 21 24 .467 6-4 W-2 10-13 11-11 Washington 17 26 .395 5-5 W-1 9-14 8-12

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Chicago 26 20 .565 4-6 L-1 16-12 10-8 St. Louis 19 19 .500 5-5 L-2 10-10 9-9 Milwaukee 20 22 .476 5-5 W-2 9-10 11-12 Cincinnati 20 25 .444 5-5 W-1 8-11 12-14 Pittsburgh 14 28 .333 4-6 L-2 9-14 5-14

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 32 13 .711 7-3 L-1 15-7 17-6 San Diego 29 17 .630 8-2 W-5 16-6 13-11 San Francisco 23 22 .511 7-3 L-1 14-9 9-13 Colorado 21 23 .477 4-6 W-1 10-12 11-11 Arizona 17 29 .370 3-7 W-2 11-11 6-18

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Oakland 10, Texas 6

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Means 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-3) at Texas (Lynn 5-2), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Oakland at Seattle, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 11, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1

Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 12 innings

Milwaukee 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta (Wright 0-4) at Washington (Scherzer 4-2), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Sánchez 2-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Greinke 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.