American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tampa Bay
|29
|16
|.644
|Toronto
|24
|20
|.545
|New York
|24
|21
|.533
|Baltimore
|20
|24
|.455
|Boston
|16
|30
|.348
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|28
|16
|.636
|Minnesota
|28
|18
|.609
|Cleveland
|26
|19
|.578
|Detroit
|20
|24
|.455
|Kansas City
|18
|28
|.391
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|28
|15
|.651
|Houston
|22
|23
|.489
|Seattle
|19
|25
|.432
|Los Angeles
|18
|28
|.391
|Texas
|15
|29
|.341
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 11, Boston 1
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Oakland 10, Texas 6
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore (Means 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-3) at Texas (Lynn 5-2), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 8:08 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game