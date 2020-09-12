American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Tampa Bay 29 16 .644 Toronto 24 20 .545 New York 24 21 .533 Baltimore 20 24 .455 Boston 16 30 .348

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 28 16 .636 Minnesota 28 18 .609 Cleveland 26 19 .578 Detroit 20 24 .455 Kansas City 18 28 .391

West Division

W L Pct Oakland 28 15 .651 Houston 22 23 .489 Seattle 19 25 .432 Los Angeles 18 28 .391 Texas 15 29 .341

___

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Oakland 10, Texas 6

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Means 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-3) at Texas (Lynn 5-2), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Oakland at Seattle, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game