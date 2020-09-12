All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 7 1 2 23 16 2 Toronto FC 6 2 3 21 18 12 Philadelphia 5 2 3 18 15 9 Orlando City 4 2 4 16 17 12 New England 3 2 5 14 9 9 Montreal 4 4 1 13 12 11 New York City FC 4 5 1 13 8 8 Atlanta 3 5 2 11 9 11 New York 3 5 2 11 7 13 D.C. United 2 4 4 10 9 13 Nashville SC 2 4 3 9 5 9 Cincinnati 2 5 3 9 6 15 Inter Miami CF 2 6 2 8 8 12 Chicago 2 6 2 8 9 16

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 5 2 3 18 23 10 Minnesota United 5 3 2 17 21 16 Sporting Kansas City 5 3 2 17 20 15 LA Galaxy 4 3 2 14 16 15 Portland 4 3 2 14 16 18 Houston 3 2 5 14 17 15 Real Salt Lake 3 2 5 14 16 14 Los Angeles FC 3 4 3 12 21 22 FC Dallas 2 2 4 10 10 8 Colorado 2 3 4 10 12 16 Vancouver 3 6 0 9 10 18 San Jose 2 4 3 9 15 26

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 5

Houston 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Atlanta 1, Orlando City 1, tie

Vancouver 3, Toronto FC 2

Colorado 1, San Jose 1, tie

Sunday, September 6

New York City FC 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Philadelphia 3, New York 0

Columbus 3, Cincinnati 0

New England 2, Chicago 1

Minnesota 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Nashville 0, Miami 0, tie

Portland 2, Seattle 1

LA Galaxy 3, Los Angeles FC 0

Wednesday, September 9

Minnesota 3, FC Dallas 2

Toronto FC 2, Montreal 1

Miami 2, Atlanta 1

Houston 1, Colorado 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 3, Los Angeles FC 0

Thursday, September 10

Seattle 7, San Jose 1

Saturday, September 12

Columbus at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 13

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, September 16

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, September 18

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 10 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 19

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 20

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 23

FC Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.