WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/12 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 12 10 .545
x-Connecticut 10 12 .455 2
Washington 7 13 .350 4
Atlanta 7 14 .333
Indiana 6 15 .286
New York 2 18 .100 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 18 3 .857
x-Las Vegas 16 4 .800
x-Los Angeles 15 6 .714 3
x-Minnesota 13 8 .619 5
x-Phoenix 13 9 .591
Dallas 7 14 .333 11

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday's Games

Atlanta 82, Connecticut 75

Chicago 95, Dallas 88

Seattle 83, Phoenix 60

Saturday's Games

Washington at New York, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at New York, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.