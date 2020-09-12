WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|x-Connecticut
|10
|12
|.455
|2
|Washington
|7
|13
|.350
|4
|Atlanta
|7
|14
|.333
|4½
|Indiana
|6
|15
|.286
|5½
|New York
|2
|18
|.100
|9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|18
|3
|.857
|—
|x-Las Vegas
|16
|4
|.800
|1½
|x-Los Angeles
|15
|6
|.714
|3
|x-Minnesota
|13
|8
|.619
|5
|x-Phoenix
|13
|9
|.591
|5½
|Dallas
|7
|14
|.333
|11
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Atlanta 82, Connecticut 75
Chicago 95, Dallas 88
Seattle 83, Phoenix 60
Washington at New York, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.