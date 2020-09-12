All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Atlanta
|26
|19
|.578
|Philadelphia
|22
|20
|.524
|Miami
|21
|20
|.512
|New York
|21
|24
|.467
|Washington
|17
|26
|.395
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|26
|20
|.565
|St. Louis
|19
|19
|.500
|Milwaukee
|20
|22
|.476
|Cincinnati
|20
|25
|.444
|Pittsburgh
|14
|28
|.333
|W
|L
|Pct
|Los Angeles
|32
|13
|.711
|San Diego
|29
|17
|.630
|San Francisco
|23
|22
|.511
|Colorado
|21
|23
|.477
|Arizona
|17
|29
|.370
Philadelphia 11, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1
Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 12 innings
Milwaukee 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Atlanta (Wright 0-4) at Washington (Scherzer 4-2), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-2), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Sánchez 2-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Greinke 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 8:08 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.