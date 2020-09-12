Taiwan wants to join COVAX to obtain fair access to coronavirus vaccines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In order to ensure a supply of vaccines against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), Taiwan will sign an agreement with the COVAX global vaccine alliance, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Saturday (Sept. 12).

While Taiwanese scientists would continue to develop vaccines of their own, it was important for the country to have access to a fair supply of vaccines internationally, CNA quoted Chen, who also serves as minister of health and welfare, as saying.

He added that he had asked attorneys to negotiate a deal with COVAX which would result in the fairest possible formula for Taiwan to acquire the coronavirus vaccines.

Chen pointed out how in the past, it might have taken 10 years to develop a workable vaccine, but in this case, one year would be enough, though the authorities still had to consider safety and side effects.

COVAX has been described as a consortium with the aim of speeding up the development of coronavirus vaccines while guaranteeing equitable access for every country in the world. Participating countries, numbering more than 150, pool their resources to find solutions for the pandemic in a faster way.

