Newborn baby of Filipina in quarantine tests negative for COVID-19

The newborn baby of a Filipina who tested positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine in Taiwan was confirmed as negative for the coronavirus disease, according to Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) on Saturday.

The Philippine national was 36 weeks pregnant when she arrived in Taiwan on Aug. 30 after having tested negative for COVID-19 three days prior to boarding her flight which transited in Hong Kong.

The woman was tested again for COVID-19 upon arrival, as Taiwan requires for everyone coming in from the Philippines, and the test came back negative.

However, she was tested one more time on Thursday while still in a government-designated quarantine, just before giving birth, and the result came back positive Friday.

According to international research, the likelihood that a mother infects her infant stands at only 3 percent.