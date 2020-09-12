Nationals outlast Braves 8-7 on Taylor's single in 12th

Washington Nationals Juan Soto gestures after hitting a two-run double during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves ... Washington Nationals Juan Soto gestures after hitting a two-run double during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Washington, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Washington Nationals Juan Soto scores during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Washington, Friday, Sept. 11, ... Washington Nationals Juan Soto scores during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Washington, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. fouls the ball off his left foot during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington National... Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. fouls the ball off his left foot during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Acuna left the game. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna gestures as he steps on home plate after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against... Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna gestures as he steps on home plate after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Washington Nationals' Eric Thames (9) is congratulated by Brock Holt (27) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game... Washington Nationals' Eric Thames (9) is congratulated by Brock Holt (27) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Washington, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael A. Taylor hit a game-ending single in the 12th inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 8-7 on Friday night after blowing a five-run lead for the second straight game.

Nationals relievers Kyle Finnegan and James Borque (1-0) worked out of bases-loaded jams in the 11th and 12th innings, respectively, and the NL East-leading Braves couldn't score in three extra frames with a runner starting at second base.

Adam Eaton began the 12th on second for Washington and advanced to third on Trea Turner's lineout. Juan Soto was walked intentionally before Grant Dayton (2-1) allowed Taylor's single.

It was the longest game of the season by innings for both teams. Washington jumped out to a 5-0 lead for the second straight night after Atlanta rallied to win 7-6 on Thursday.

This time, the Braves tied it at 7 by scoring three runs in the ninth with two outs against Daniel Hudson, who blew a save for the fourth time this season.

