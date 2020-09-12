Joseph Gordon-Levitt launches another new project for Taiwan on Saturday. (Facebook, Joseph Gordon-Levitt photo) Joseph Gordon-Levitt launches another new project for Taiwan on Saturday. (Facebook, Joseph Gordon-Levitt photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Joseph Gordon-Levitt launched a new project for Taiwan on Saturday (Sept. 12).

After sharing a co-produced short film “Lost in Taiwan” on Friday (Sept. 11), the Hollywood actor and filmmaker launched the new project for Taiwan on Saturday morning. In collaboration with the American studio Nirav Photography, the project calls for writer content.

As such, Gordon-Levitt has asked writers to finish the sentence: "When the wind blows, it feels like ..." In just two hours, the project post gained more than 2,000 likes and 51 shares.

Miuccia Lee wrote: “When the wind blows, it feels like I'm in Kenting beach now with a glass of Long Island ice tea.” Joseph Cheng wrote: “When the wind blows, it feels like ‘autumn’ is coming.”

According to Nirav Photography’s website, founder Nirav has an engineering degree but decided to become a photographer. “It was one of the easiest and hardest decisions I ever made, but it is seriously great to finally toss out the formulas and just do what feels awesome.”

Nirav added: "Capturing moments for people in an emotional, creative, and organic way is what I do now and I wouldn't have it any other way.”



(Facebook, Joseph Gordon-Levitt photo)