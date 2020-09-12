Acuña leaves game after fouling ball off foot; no fracture

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman, left, taps the head of Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) as Acuna is helped out of the field after fouling a ball off his left fo... Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman, left, taps the head of Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) as Acuna is helped out of the field after fouling a ball off his left foot during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. drops to the ground next to Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes after fouling the ball off his left foot during th... Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. drops to the ground next to Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes after fouling the ball off his left foot during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Washington, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Acuna was helped off the field. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left Friday's game at Washington after he fouled a ball off his left foot in the fourth inning.

X-rays revealed no fracture and Acuña is considered day to day, the team announced.

The 21-year-old slugger went down on one knee after he fouled off the pitch from Nationals starter Erick Fedde. Acuña tried to walk off the injury before he was helped off the field by manager Brian Snitker and a trainer. He did not put weight on his left leg as he left the field.

Enter Inciarte replaced Acuña in center.

Acuña is batting .280 with 11 homers and 22 RBIs. He had homered in Atlanta's previous two games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports