Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland
|26
|18
|.591
|New York
|23
|21
|.523
|Baltimore
|20
|23
|.465
|Detroit
|20
|23
|.465
|Seattle
|19
|24
|.442
|Los Angeles
|18
|27
|.400
|Kansas City
|17
|28
|.378
|Boston
|16
|29
|.356
|Texas
|15
|28
|.349
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Texas (Allard 0-5), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 3-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|20
|19
|.513
|San Francisco
|23
|22
|.511
|Colorado
|20
|23
|.465
|Milwaukee
|19
|22
|.463
|New York
|20
|24
|.455
|Cincinnati
|19
|25
|.432
|Washington
|16
|26
|.381
|Arizona
|16
|29
|.356
|Pittsburgh
|14
|27
|.341
___
Atlanta 7, Washington 6
Miami 7, Philadelphia 6
San Diego 6, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Philadelphia at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-4), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at Miami (Ureña 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
___