Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct Cleveland 26 18 .591 New York 23 21 .523 Baltimore 20 23 .465 Detroit 20 23 .465 Seattle 19 24 .442 Los Angeles 18 27 .400 Kansas City 17 28 .378 Boston 16 29 .356 Texas 15 28 .349

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Texas (Allard 0-5), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 3-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct Miami 20 19 .513 San Francisco 23 22 .511 Colorado 20 23 .465 Milwaukee 19 22 .463 New York 20 24 .455 Cincinnati 19 25 .432 Washington 16 26 .381 Arizona 16 29 .356 Pittsburgh 14 27 .341

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 7, Washington 6

Miami 7, Philadelphia 6

San Diego 6, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-4), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at Miami (Ureña 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

___